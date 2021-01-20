Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN) Trading Up 7.2%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.44.

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

