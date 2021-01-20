Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €282.00 ($331.76) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €275.00 ($323.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €274.00 ($322.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

