Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.56. 3,821,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,651,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

