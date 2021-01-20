MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. MVL has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,060,057 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

