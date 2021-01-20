Mysterium Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $61,861.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00540660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.44 or 0.03874272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012954 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.