MyWish Price Tops $0.0751 on Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $716,849.40 and $5,620.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 87% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.