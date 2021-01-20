Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 1,562 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.