Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 533 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

