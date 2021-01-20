Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

