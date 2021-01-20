Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $163.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

