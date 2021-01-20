Nano (NANO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.35 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00009559 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $443.76 million and approximately $48.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.57 or 0.03824898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00415992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.70 or 0.01396986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00559305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00433437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00271620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

