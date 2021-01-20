Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $53.25. Approximately 813,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 834,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

NNOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.