NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading 8.2% Higher

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55. 278,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 164,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

