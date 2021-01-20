NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 1,563,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,103,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 10.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
