NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 1,563,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,103,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

In other NantKwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,102. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 10.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

