NaPoleonX Trading 250.4% Higher Over Last Week (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 250.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $252.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

