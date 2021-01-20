Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.84

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.84 and last traded at $143.78, with a volume of 35702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.26.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

