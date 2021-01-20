Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.36

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 106025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms.

