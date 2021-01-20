Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $140.00 at SVB Leerink

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

NTRA stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $125.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,193. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after buying an additional 318,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,594,000 after buying an additional 74,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 159,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

