National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$13.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE FVI traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.67. 862,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,721. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

