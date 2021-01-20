National Bank Financial Trims Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Target Price to C$56.00

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pi Financial set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

PAAS traded up C$2.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.97. 581,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,750. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 140.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.30.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

