National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) alerts:

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.21 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVG. Cormark lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of PVG opened at C$13.12 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.