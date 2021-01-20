National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EYE. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

EYE stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 7,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.81, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 296,505 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

