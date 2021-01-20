NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $115.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.20 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $113.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $459.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.90 million to $459.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $460.90 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $464.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

