Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $18.52 million and $2.33 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,432,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,896,829 tokens. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

