Nectar Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Nectar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $4,832.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar Token Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 tokens. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nectar Token (NEC) is an ERC-20 token that will enpower the Ethfinex, an platform that allows trading ERC-20 compatible tokens. Furthermore, the Ethfinex will feature a community hub for developers, enthusiasts and traders to share and discuss crowdsource information. Ethfinex has evolved to DeversiFi, and the 'Ethfinex Nectar Token' is now known as 'Nectar (NEC) “

Nectar Token Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

