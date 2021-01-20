Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Underperform

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $521.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

