Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.54

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $9.17. Neonode shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 78,006 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Neonode in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 555.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Neonode worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.