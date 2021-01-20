NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.88

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 1422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

