NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Up 9.7%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares were up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,820,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 976,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.85 million, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.