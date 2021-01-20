Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 19.2%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s stock price rose 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 33,594,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 5,863,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

