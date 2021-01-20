Nerva (XNV) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $206,565.91 and $836.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nerva has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Nerva Token Trading

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

