NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.11 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.11 million and $27.49 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00050316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00119156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00251182 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,737.50 or 0.94860096 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

