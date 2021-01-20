Netbox Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $85,347.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00104808 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00346166 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00012629 BTC.

