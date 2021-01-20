Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.11.

Netflix stock opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.