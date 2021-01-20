Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.97.

NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.65. The company has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

