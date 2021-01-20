Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.27.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.