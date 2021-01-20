Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.27.

NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

