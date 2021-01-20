Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $630.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.27.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.65. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

