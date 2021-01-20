Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.32.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $70.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.21. The stock had a trading volume of 686,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.65. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.