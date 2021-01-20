Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.27.

Shares of NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.65. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $295,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

