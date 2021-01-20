Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $510.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.11.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

