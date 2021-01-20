Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $540.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

