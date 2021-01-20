Netrum Market Cap Tops $104,446.75 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a total market cap of $104,446.75 and approximately $15.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netrum has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000928 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.