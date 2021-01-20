Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading 20.6% Higher

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s share price traded up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.95. 554,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 347,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

