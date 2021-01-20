Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00104685 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00345840 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000209 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012592 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

