Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Reaches $13.50 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and $279,903.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token token can now be bought for approximately $13.50 or 0.00039034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,836,115 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino Token Token Trading

Neutrino Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

