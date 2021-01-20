Neutrino USD Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $113.31 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00252745 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 113,834,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,833,666 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

