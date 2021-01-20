NevaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $9,236.11 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. NevaCoin has a market cap of $9,236.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NevaCoin

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,240 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

