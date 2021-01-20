New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Trading 11.9% Higher

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) traded up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.22. 4,390,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,921,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

