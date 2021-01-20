New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NYCB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 2,769,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

